A new indoor theme park is planned for the vacant former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road.

Jester FEC (based in Lexington, Ky.) has completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this spring — the company’s sixth large-scale indoor theme park with go karts, bowling, miniature golf, laser tag, large kids’ zone, and more, according to a Tuesday press release.

Malibu Jack’s miniature golf at the theme park in Lexington, Ky.

The new location is set to open this fall of 2023 and the official name of the facility has not yet been determined, the release said.

Jester FEC takes “an innovative approach to building indoor theme parks by transforming

vacant buildings into entertainment spaces rather than building new venues from the ground up, the company said. The team is responsible for four “Malibu Jack’s” locations in Kentucky and Indiana, the first opening in 2013.

“Our goal has always been to find a way that we, as entrepreneurs, could also make a positive

impact on our communities, turning what had been an eyesore or empty store into a place that

brings joy to residents and visitors alike,” Steve Hatton said in the release. “We love that challenge, and are eager to bring this excitement to families across the country.”

Malibu Jack’s indoor theme parks feature bowling alleys, go-kart tracks, miniature golf, laser tag,

a variety of rides, arcade games, and a signature kids’ play area known as Bounce Beach.

Attractions vary by site. Each new site creates about 100 jobs for its local community and prides

itself on offering a clean, safe, and fun environment for family entertainment.

The Schnucks grocery store at Duck Creek Plaza closed in August 2020.