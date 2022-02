Local 4 News learned new information regarding a fire that happened overnight in Rock Island.

The blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at County Waste Systems, near the corner of 4th Street and 5th Avenue.

When our crew went back to the area Wednesday morning, it was discovered that two garbage trucks sustained substantial fire damage.

A worker at the company says no one was hurt.

It’s not clear yet how the fire started.