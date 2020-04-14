Breaking News
New Iowa daily highs: Six deaths, 189 COVID-19 cases
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

New Iowa daily highs: Six deaths, 189 COVID-19 cases

Local News

86 new cases in Louisa County are part of Tyson plant outbreak

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced six new deaths and 189 new positive COVID-19 cases in her delayed daily news conference Tuesday.

She attributed 86 to an outbreak at a Tyson plant in Louisa County. That county’s surge has brought it national attention in recent days.

Forty-nine Iowans have now died from COVID-19.

The state’s total of cases is now at 1,899 and the spread is in 82 of the 99 counties.

163 are hospitalized and 790 are recovered for a 42 percent recovery rate.

There were also 481 new negative tests for a total of 17,467. Reynolds said 3,415 tests are available.

The Iowa Department of Health also lauched a new website — coronavirus.iowa.gov — which Reynolds said was already receiving more traffic than it could handle, leading to the today’s delay. She said it should be up to speed this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss