New Iowa daily highs: Six deaths, 189 COVID-19 cases

86 new cases in Louisa County are part of Tyson plant outbreak

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced six new deaths and 189 new positive COVID-19 cases in her delayed daily news conference Tuesday.

She attributed 86 to an outbreak at a Tyson plant in Louisa County. That county’s surge has brought it national attention in recent days.

Forty-nine Iowans have now died from COVID-19.

The state’s total of cases is now at 1,899 and the spread is in 82 of the 99 counties.

163 are hospitalized and 790 are recovered for a 42 percent recovery rate.

There were also 481 new negative tests for a total of 17,467. Reynolds said 3,415 tests are available.

The Iowa Department of Health also lauched a new website — coronavirus.iowa.gov — which Reynolds said was already receiving more traffic than it could handle, leading to the today’s delay. She said it should be up to speed this afternoon.