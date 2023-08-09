Whether in the big cities or here at home, an Iowa State Representative is pushing for legislation to protect your kids from child sex abuse material.

Representative Zach Nunn says the legislation would modernize the cyber tip line to better support law enforcement efforts as they protect Iowa’s children and prosecute criminals. According to Nunn, Iowa was one of the top five states in the nation for child sex abuse crimes in 2021.

Nunn was present as the Altoona and Polk County Police Departments and Polk County Sheriff’s Office were awarded the Iowa Medal of Merit for their work on child exploitation cases.