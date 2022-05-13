The Illinois Supreme Court announced today (May 13) that Justice Kathryn E. Zenoff, a circuit judge of the 17th Circuit currently assigned to duty in the Second District Appellate Court, has been reassigned to the Fourth District Appellate Court until further order of the Court, effective June 1, 2022.

Justice Zenoff is assigned to the Fourth District Appellate Court (which includes the Quad Cities region) due to the redistribution of staffing and judicial resources necessitated by judicial redistricting pursuant to Public Act 102- 0011.

Information on redistricting as a result can be found HERE.

The Fourth District Appellate Court is composed of 41 counties in central and western Illinois, including Henry, Henderson, Jo Daviess, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark, Warren and Whiteside counties.

Judge Zenoff graduated cum laude from Stanford University and received her J.D. degree from Columbia University Law School. She practiced law in the private sector in New York City and Chicago and served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook and Winnebago counties. Zenoff was appointed to the position of Associate Judge in the 17th Circuit in 1995 and Circuit Judge by the Supreme Court in 1998.