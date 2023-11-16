A new K-9 officer is reporting for duty at the Moline Police Department.

Shiloh is an English Labrador retriever and will be working with Detective Callaway to combat child exploitation and human trafficking. Unlike a narcotics dog, Shiloh is only allowed to be deployed in areas that he is legally authorized to be. He is allowed to free-roam the police department to provide therapy to staff and children who have suffered through traumatic events. A Moline detective says Shiloh can help make a huge difference during search warrants for child sexual abuse materials.

Shiloh was provided to the Moline police department by a grant through Operation Underground Railroad, whose mission is to combat child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.