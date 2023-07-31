Iowa Quad-City residents with students may soon be learning how a new state law can make it easier for school boards to ban books from campus libraries.

The law, signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, restricts books with references to gender identity, sexual orientation and other sexual content. One Iowa school district has already considered banning hundreds of books from its school libraries, which is generating a lot of talk in that district.

Our crews with OurQuadCities.com contacted several Iowa school districts in the area, but the districts have only said they have not been asked to pull any books by the public yet.