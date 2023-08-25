Do you know a good leader for Lead(h)er?

The nonprofit mentoring organization for Quad Cities women is in the middle of a search for a new executive director, as the current chief Megan Brown-Saldana marked her last day today.

Outing executive director Megan Brown-Saldana (front, third from right) with many women helped by Lead(h)er.

In a farewell letter, she reflected on some highlights:

Collaboration: Our commitment to giving back to the Quad Cities Area has been a cornerstone of our mission. From organizing volunteer events to partnering with local organizations, it’s been incredible to see our positive impact ripple through our community. Together, we forged new partnerships. Some collaborations were my idea and some were yours — but they all were realized because Strike a Match Mentors and Mentees want a future where all women work together. I am so proud.

Brown-Saldana (second from left) at a Lead(h)er event.

Memories: I can’t express enough how fortunate I’ve been to work alongside such a dedicated and passionate team. Your hard work, creativity, and unwavering commitment to our mission have been the driving force behind our success. Together, we’ve made memories. We’ve burned brightly together, stoked each others’ fires, and sometimes even stood in the dark together. I will always remember when you remembered me in rooms, at tables, and in conversations. Thank you.

“I want to assure you that the spirit of Lead(h)er will continue to thrive,” Brown-Saldana (who will start a new job at Humility Homes and Services on Sept. 1) wrote. “Our mission is stronger than ever, and I have every confidence that the incredible team we have in place will lead this community to new heights.”

She began her journey as executive director of Lead(h)er in January 2020 and has overseen the matching of over 400 women during that time. She hosted Lead(h)er’s first college intern, grew the organization’s income by 150%, and forged countless partnerships to gain resources to help women achieve personal and professional success, the organization said.

Board president Anika Martin said Friday there is a search committee led by participants in its Lead(h)er match community. “We are very excited about the process and the future of Lead(h)er,” she said by e-mail.

Lead(h)er has matched over 1,000 local women in mentoring relationships.

The group hopes to name a new leader at its 7th-annual Birthday Party event on Sept. 23, to be held at Mercado on Fifth in Moline this year, Martin said.

“We wish Megan well on her future path. I know she’s going to do amazing things and continue to be an advocate for women in the Quad Cities,” she added.

The executive director (who will earn a salary between $55,000 and $70,000 a year) will lead and manage the nonprofit, in collaboration with the Board of Directors, overseeing operations, finances, programs, staff, and volunteers. The leader drives strategic planning, fundraising, and stakeholder relationships to achieve the organization’s mission and goals, according to the Lead(h)er job description.

The Lead(h)er Strike a Match Mentoring Program is an 18-month, volunteer-based program that equips QC working women with tools to achieve their personal and professional goals.

The first 10 matches were made by founder Melissa Pepper, in 2016, and that number has since grown to include over 1,000 local women. For those interested in applying for the job, send a resume to leadheredsearch@gmail.com and attach a cover letter outlining interest and experience as it relates to the role, and mentorship experience.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The ideal candidate will be able to start work no later than Oct. 2, 2023. For more information, visit the Lead(h)er website HERE.