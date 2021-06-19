New leader will succeed retiring Hilltop Campus Village executive director

After a search extending throughout the Quad Cities region and the Main Street Iowa network, the Hilltop Campus Village Executive Search team has recommended to its Board of Directors that Molly Otting Carlson take the reins of the Hilltop Campus Village (HCV).

She will succeed retiring Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff as of Aug. 2.

“Narrowing the field was a difficult process,” said Kelly Young of Russell Development and key member of the search committee. “We interviewed five finalists and utilized a matrix that was developed with technical assistance from Main Street Iowa.”

“We knew replacing Scott would present a challenge,” added Robert Lee, HCV Board president, “We felt this was an opportunity to build on what he was able to accomplish with partnerships and volunteers since the HCV began in 2009.”

A native Quad Citizen from Davenport, Molly Otting Carlson comes to the HCV with a wealth of experience in non-profits and associations, most recently as vice president for destination development and visitor services with Visit Quad Cities, a position she has held for nearly seven years. Previously she worked for Junior Achievement of the Heartland, and was director of membership and strategic planning for the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association in Chicago for nearly 12 years.

“Molly Otting Carlson is a proven and thoughtful community leader and will serve the Hilltop Campus Village very well,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “On behalf of our team, we look forward to working with her in this new role as we share a common goal of seeing our neighborhoods flourish and continually add value to the regional destination.”

“I believe small business is about something more than just food, drink, or shopping, it’s social interaction,” said Carlson. “I’m excited to lead the HCV’s continued revitalization efforts. When an area has unique options, a neighborhood thrives and becomes a place where people want to live, work, play and visit.”

Carlson will be introduced to the HCV membership at its annual meeting atg 9 am. Thursday at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.