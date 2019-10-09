New legislation passed for the Move Over Laws

U.S Senator Dick Durbin and U.S Representative Cheri Bustos passed new legislation that is designed to reduce first responder roadside deaths.

So far this year there have been 29 auto related first responder deaths nationwide. The goal is to increase awareness for Scott’s Law, which requires motorists to slow down and, if possible, move over when they see a parked squad car, fire engine, or ambulance with flashing lights.

Starting January 1st the fine for a first time violation will be $250 while the second time will increase to $750.