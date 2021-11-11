New LEGO exhibition shows how ‘Nature Connects’

“Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO bricks,” an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition that uses works of art made from simple toy blocks, is coming to the Muscatine Art Center.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday through Feb. 20, 2022 and explores animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and humankind’s relationship with nature.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, “Nature Connects” depicts topics that New York artist Sean Kenney holds dear, from protecting an animal’s habitat to planting a garden or using a bike instead of a car.

LEGO fox, part of the “Nature Connects” exhibition. (contributed photo.)

“Nature Connects” further shows that, just as LEGO pieces interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance. The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, as well as the relationships between humankind and the natural world.

Most importantly, the exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as something beautiful, and to inspire them to go home and create something wonderful themselves.

“Image Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Nature Connects to Muscatine,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Image Exhibitions. “The messages in the exhibition about our connections to nature are beautifully presented and effectively weaved into the story in the hopes of inspiring visitors to think more about mankind’s impact on the greater world around us.”

For more information, visit here.

The Muscatine Art Center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave. in Muscatine. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday evenings until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.

About Imagine Exhibitions

Imagine Exhibitions is currently producing more than 40 unique exhibitions globally in museums, science centers, zoos, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues, with millions of people around the world visiting its exhibitions each year. In addition to developing successful traveling exhibitions, Imagine Exhibitions designs, opens, and operates permanent installations and venues, and consults on building, expanding, and directing museums and attractions. For more information, visit here.

About Sean Kenney

Sean Kenney is an award-winning artist who uses LEGO pieces as a medium for contemporary sculpture, portraiture, and commercial art. He is recognized as one of the leading experts in the field and is a founding member of several global programs that aim to encourage and support this emerging art form. Millions of people have visited his exhibitions. He has written nine children’s books, and The LEGO Group collaborated with him as an official partner for 14 years. He continues to create every day at his studio in Brooklyn. For more about Kenney and his art, visit here.