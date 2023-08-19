A new location of Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center based, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, has opened in the Quad Cities.

The East Moline Autism Center, which opened August 14, is Lighthouse’s fourth center to open in Illinois. The East Moline center will provide autism services to 25 families and create over 40 new jobs in the area. A release from the company says that autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the country being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

According to the release:

Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism. Over the past eleven years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Iowa. By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential. At the newest center in East Moline, Illinois, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism treatment. Lighthouse Autism Center

Lighthouse Autism Center’s East Moline Center (Lighthouse Autism Center)

“With our first center in Illinois opening just a year ago, we have been overwhelmed with the support we have received from families and autism advocates in the state,” Regional Clinical Director Ashley Ritchey said. “It is clear there is a need for center-based ABA therapy services. We are humbled and grateful to be able to continue working with families with autism in Illinois through our newest center in East Moline.”

Lighthouse’s East Moline Center is located at 1045 12th Ave., East Moline. For more information, click here.