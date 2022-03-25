A new sober-living home in Dixon, Ill. – called Legacy Sober Housing – will change the way people handle long-term recovery.

Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery and Whiteside County officials joined forces to make it happen. Through the Safe Passages program, residents in Whiteside and Lee counties who seek drug- and alcohol-abuse recovery have the chance to get clean.

“They’re not criminally charged for the possession if they come here seeking treatment,” explained Police Chief David Pilgrim with the Rock Falls Police Department.

Through Safe Passages, those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction can get the help they need. After they go through a rehabilitation process, those who still need a long-term recovery center can find their way to Legacy Sober Housing.

“In order to stop recidivism, our goal is to give somebody a place to transition back into their life on their terms,” said Gerald Lott, executive director of Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

“My goal is to make it the most beautiful house in the neighborhood. I want people to be very proud of this house and when my friends come, they say ‘Oh, that’s the sober house. I’m very proud of that,'” said Lott.

The plans are for the home to house 11 men trying to recover from addiction. The legacy home house leader plans to move in next week and other residents will be accepted after that.