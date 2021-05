Expect to see fewer face masks inside courtrooms across Iowa.

The Iowa Supreme Court modified its COVID-19 restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

Judges will now tell people in court they can take off their masks if they are vaccinated.

They ask people who are not vaccinated to keep wearing them.

Physical distancing restrictions, however, will not be dropped.