The new Atlas Collective bookstore and coffee bar will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m., at 1801 5th Avenue, Moline.

“The Atlas Collective is my passion project, and I am so excited to see it come to fruition,” Kara Taghon, founder and CEO of the Atlas Collective team, said in a Thursday release from Moline Centre. “TAC offers a cozy, safe, joyful place where people of all walks of life can gather and grow.”

Kara Taghon, founder and CEO of The Atlas Collective.

The Atlas Collective offers a “third space” gathering place – one that is not your home or workplace, but rather a social surrounding that gives a sense of place. The Atlas Collective’s inclusive, stress-free atmosphere is ideal for reading, gathering with friends, and enjoying coffee, tea, or an energy drink. Bring your own book or shop the Collective’s wide variety of new and used books spanning all genres.

“The AC became Kara’s passion project at the end of 2022. The store needed to reflect what was in her heart,” the business website says. “This included a cozy atmosphere to read, delicious coffee and gorgeous plants surrounding the space.”

The Atlas Collective team includes Elijah Israel, the Caffeine Overlord and purveyor of all things caffeinated, and Brooke Matheis, Creative Director for the collective’s marketing materials, social media, and in-house stationery design.

The ribbon cutting will take place Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at 1809 5th Ave., Moline.

Business hours for the Atlas Collective are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays (the coffee bar closes at 3 daily). TAC is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information about the Atlas Collective bookstore and coffee bar, visit its website HERE and Facebook page HERE.