The city of Moline Thursday announced a new name and branding for its summer arts and music festival — “Mo.Live!,” with the tag line, “Mo Music! Mo Art!”

The city will announce a revised (but still downtown) location for the event Aug. 25-26, 2023, a new website and other details as planning moves forward. It should also be noted that festival planning is now under the purview of Moline Parks & Recreation. Moline also will use Hive Consulting for organizational and band booking assistance.

The summer festival is planned be annual, based on the success of the 2022 Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration, featuring music and art in the heart of downtown Moline.