To celebrate the $6.8 million worth of upgrades and improvements to the former Riverside Family Aquatic Center, the Moline Parks and Recreation Department has officially renamed their public swimming pool, Riverside Riverslide – a name that is very familiar to locals and former pool users.

A map and renderings of new features at Riverside.

The facility, at 3300 5th Ave., Moline, had a groundbreaking ceremony in April 2023, and construction is still on schedule for a reopening date of May 2024, the department said in a Thursday release.

The project includes many updates and new features — including three new water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, new shade structures, updated concessions, nighttime lights, a shared park shelter and family restrooms.

A rendering for the new splash pad at Riverside, 3300 5th Ave., Moline.

You can continue to check the Moline Parks and Recreation website and Facebook page to stay up to date on the progress. The partnership between Moline Parks and Recreation and Two Rivers YMCA will continue when the new facility opens in 2024.

Two Rivers YMCA members will have full access to the improved Riverside Riverslide as part of their membership, with no additional cost, the city said.