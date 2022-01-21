New multi-unit community for ages 55 and up opens in Silvis

The new 27-unit Empire Living complex has opened in Silvis.

A new 55+ community residential complex has opened in Silvis, with Empire Living, at 601 22nd Avenue, Silvis.

Empire communities are built around the transition of active adults ready for a worry-free, active lifestyle, according to a company release Friday. The new multi-unit facility offers amenities such as breakfast five days a week, a fitness center, 3rd-floor pub with a balcony, greenhouse, woodworking shop, outdoor grilling and planting areas, and more.

The monthly rental fee for each living unit — ranging from $1,885 to $2,335 a month — includes access to all amenities, so tenants just pay the one flat rate.

Empire Living has 27 available 1- or 2-bedroom units, as well as one guest suite. Interested tenants can call now to set up a tour, secure an available unit, and become part of this unique and enriching community experience.



There will be Leasing and Open Houses every Saturday in February from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 563-279-2531 or visit www.empire-silvis.com.