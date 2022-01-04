New Muscatine mayor issued open letter to residents for 2022, mentioned goals and encouraged community support

The mayor of Muscatine issued a letter Monday to residents, outlining some of his goals and visions for the community in 2022.

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark (photo: muscatineiowa.gov)

In the letter, Mayor Brad Bark stated his “goals for the year ahead include focusing on workforce housing, keeping our city at the forefront of economic and business development, building strong partnerships with corporations and small businesses, and supporting departments that keep our neighborhoods safe, while enhancing our quality of life.” Bark also encouraged residents of Muscatine to work together to solve issues, and when differences arise, to “continue coming together, as many parts of one body, to be responsive instead of reactive.”

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark took office on January 1, 2022, after winning the November 2, 2021, election over incumbent Diana Broderson.

To view the letter in its entirety, click here.