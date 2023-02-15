Muscatine will have a new police chief starting March 1 as current Chief Brett Talkington retires on Feb. 28, according to a news release.

The swearing in of Anthony (Tony) Kies, currently captain of patrol for the Muscatine Police Department, as the next Police Chief will be a highlight of Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall.

At left is Anthony (Tony) Kies in December 2022 during a Shop with a Cop event. (photo: City of Muscatine)

A 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department, Kies was selected as the next Chief of Police after an extremely competitive process. The Muscatine City Council unanimously approved his appointment at its Dec. 1 meeting.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting in person. Residents who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. Information on joining the virtual session and how to make a comment during the meeting is listed below.

The in-depth session will also be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Civic-TV (Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2).

Two public hearings will be set during the regular meeting, the first on updating the designated truck routes as defined in Chapter 11, section 6 of the Muscatine City Code, and the second on the transfer of property located at 1 Arrowhead Lake subdivision.

Approval of support for the applications by Musco Lighting and Kent Pet Group, Inc., to the Iowa Economic Development Authority High Quality Jobs Program is also on the agenda. Both companies are looking to expand their manufacturing operations in Muscatine.

Information on the presentations and other agenda items can be found by clicking AGENDA to download a PDF version of the City Council agenda and/or attachments.