My Place Hotel held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate its grand opening. An open house also was held at the new hotel at 940 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.

This is the second My Place Hotel to open in the Quad Cities area, after one in Davenport opened off Utica Ridge Road.

My Place Hotel, East Moline, held a ribbon-cutting and open house Thursday. (photo by Jonathan Turner)

All 64 rooms provide a My Kitchen, which includes a full-sized refrigerator with an ice maker, a two-burner cook top, coffee maker, desk, and a microwave. Also available for guests are onsite laundry facilities.

Guests can bring four-legged friends, too.

(photo by Jonathan Turner)

The hotel is connected to the Bend XPO Center and within walking distance to the Bend Event Center, Rust Belt, and the Mississippi River. They will work with all local companies to provide discounted rates with ease of booking access by booking through a private direct booking link, a news release says.

For more information, visit here.