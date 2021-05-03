New name for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

A long-time local blood center is going by a different name.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is changing its name to ImpactLife.

The not-for-profit was previously known by three different names as it donated blood products and services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

ImpactLife CEO Mike Parejko says it’s important to have a single, common identity for the communities and hospitals it serves and its donors.

And while their name may be changing, the need for blood is not.

“We still face a serious challenge providing blood in our region,” Parejko said. “Many groups that held blood drives before the pandemic have not yet been able to return to our schedules. All blood types and all blood donation procedures are needed right now as we are seeing a 2 to 3 day inventory. If you are eligible to give blood, I ask that you make an appointment.”

