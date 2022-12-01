After years of work, feasibility studies, design and concept development, collaborative partner interaction, case statement communication, bond referendums, and fundraising, the new North Scott Community YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open this weekend.

An exclusive, invite-only dedication ceremony for donors, partners, volunteers and media will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., at 104 S. 3rd Ave., Eldridge. A community open house will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The new North Scott YMCA is at 104 S. 3rd Ave., Eldridge.

The North Scott Community YMCA Grand Opening is Monday, Dec. 5th at 4:30 a.m.

“Since the YMCA began here in this area way back in 1858, the leadership of volunteers and community partners has ensured that the mission spreads and inspires as many people as possible,” Brad Martell, president/CEO of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said in a Thursday release.

“This is a perfect example of a community coming together to serve more and to develop healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”

The lobby in the new Eldridge YMCA, the seventh branch of YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.

The North Scott Community Y has been funded by the city of Eldridge and North Scott Community School District. The YMCA via a collaborative capital campaign group raised funds for the equipment. The Y will operate the new branch.

Members of the North Scott Community YMCA will have full access to all seven locations of the YMCA of the IMV. The state-of-the-art healthy living center includes a competition pool for North Scott High School, a family leisure pool, gymnasium, locker rooms, indoor track, cardio and weight rooms, sauna and whirlpool.

For more information, visit the YMCA of the IMV website.