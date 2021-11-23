New off-ramp set to open Monday on I-74 Bridge

Beginning Monday, weather permitting, a new off-ramp to Grant Street/U. S. Route 67 will open for drivers on the Illinois-bound portion of the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
The new ramp will allow motorists to exit directly to Grant Street/U.S. 67 instead of Kimberly Road, according to an update from the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
At the end of the new off-ramp, drivers will be able to turn right or left on Grant Street/U.S. 67.
The old ramp to Kimberly Road will be permanently closed, the update says.