New off-ramp set to open Monday on I-74 Bridge

Beginning Monday, weather permitting, a new off-ramp to Grant Street/U. S. Route 67 will open for drivers on the Illinois-bound portion of the new Interstate 74 Bridge.

The new ramp will allow motorists to exit directly to Grant Street/U.S. 67 instead of Kimberly Road, according to an update from the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.

(Map courtesy of Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.)

At the end of the new off-ramp, drivers will be able to turn right or left on Grant Street/U.S. 67.

The old ramp to Kimberly Road will be permanently closed, the update says.