New Park ‘n Craft activity happening at Blackhawk State Park

The Rock Island Public Library is bringing a new Park ‘n Craft activity to Black Hawk State Park on Aug. 31.

Library 2Go, the Rock Island Public Library’s traveling vehicle, will bring the activity to the Black Hawk State Park Singing Bird Nature Center lot on 46th Ave. from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to pick up a Sea Creature magnet kit and do some fresh-air crafting at the park’s picnic tables.

To register for the free art kit, go to the Park n’ Craft entry on the library calendar at www.RockIslandLibrary.org