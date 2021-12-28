New pedestrian/bike path on I-74 bridge to be delayed to spring 2022 opening

Despite construction work on track to wrap up the new bicycle and pedestrian path on the recently opened Interstate 74 bridge over the next several weeks, the bridge general contractor and the cities of Moline and Bettendorf have decided to wait until spring to open the path to the public.

“We know many are eagerly awaiting the new path,” Kristina Kuehling, communications and outreach coordinator for the I-74 Bridge Project, said in a Tuesday release. “Construction is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks; however, after careful consideration, the path will remain closed until the spring.”

That decision was made after consulting with public works staff in both Moline and Bettendorf, who believe it is important to determine the most efficient and safe snow and ice removal methods on the 14-foot-wide concrete path over the course of this winter, without the complications of public access.

The Iowa-bound span of the I-74 bridge lit up for the holiday season (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“It’s very likely there will be a bit of a learning curve on a completely new structure like this, and the safety of all pedestrians and bicyclists is our priority,” Kuehling said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but we know that when the path is opened, it will be a wonderful way to explore the Quad Cities just in time for spring events.”

The new $1.2-billion bridge opened to traffic (four lanes in each direction) on Dec. 2, 2021. One span of the new bridge was previously opened in November 2020.