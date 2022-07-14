Police in Eldridge are warning the public to be aware of a new phone scam. The caller pretends to be an officer with the Eldridge Police Department and uses an actual officer’s name to demand money from the receiver in lieu of being arrested.

The number was discovered to be a spoof phone number during the department’s investigation. The voicemail message was deceptive because the voice identified the number called as the Eldridge Police Department.

The Eldridge Police Department assures the public they will never call demanding money for fines or in lieu of being arrested. They remind people to NEVER give anyone money or information such as Social Security numbers or financial information over the phone. If you receive a call and question whether or not it is legitimate, please contact the Eldridge Police Department or come into their office, located at 305 N. Third Street.

