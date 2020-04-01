New positive COVID-19 tests in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton Counties among 52 new cases in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19, including locally 3 in Scott County, 2 in Muscatine County, and 1 in Clinton County. Iowa has now surpassed 500 positive cases with 549.

It was also reported that 2 elderly adults (age 81+), 1 each from Polk County and Washington County, died due to complications from COVID-19. The state has now 9 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

The three cases in Scott County involves 2 middle-age adults (41-60) and 1 adult (18-40). Muscatine County new positives include 1 middle-age adult (41-60) and 1 elderly adult (61-80). The lone new case in Clinton County is 1 adult (18-40).

Additionally, there was 1 new case in a middle-aged adult (41-60) in both Dubuque and Des Moines County.

For the lastest news of COVID-19 in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health website.