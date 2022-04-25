At its April 25, 2022 meeting, the Moline-Coal Valley Board of Education approved Christopher Moore, current Assistant Principal for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Moline High School, to assume the Principal position effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

Moore has held a variety of administrative positions at Moline High School prior to accepting the principal position. He served as Assistant Principal for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment (July 2018 to present), Dean of Students (2015-2018), and World Language Department Chair (2009-2015), according to a Monday school district release.

As Assistant Principal, he was directly involved in the development of curriculum goals, revisions and evaluation of the total school program. His responsibilities include supervision and evaluation of instructional staff, supervision of the counseling office, activities and program, as well as coordination of curricular assessments, state testing, and staff professional development. He served as chair of the Professional Leadership Team.

In his role as Dean of Students, Moore monitored attendance and managed discipline, including serving as a member of the District Discipline Committee and on the building Problem Solving Team. He collaborated on the development of Project Success, an integrated system for delivering effective academic and behavior interventions.

As Department Chair, he supervised the high school’s English Language Learner (ELL) and Bilingual program and facilitated the creation and implementation of the department curriculum.

In addition to his leadership experience, Moore has 24 years of classroom experience as a Spanish and English teacher at Moline High School and at Durand Community Unit School District.

He earned his General Administrative Certification in Educational Leadership in 2014 and a Master’s degree in Education in 2013 from Western Illinois University Quad Cities. He completed a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Augustana College in 1991.

Rachel Savage is superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

“Mr. Moore brings a level of experience to Moline High School that will allow for a smooth transition for students and staff. He is a prepared leader that is well-suited to help shift Moline High School away from the pandemic and toward the future,” said District Superintendent Rachel Savage said in Monday’s release.

“For 30 years, I have had the distinct privilege of serving in the Moline-Coal Valley School District. It is both humbling and exciting to be entrusted with this new role,” Moore said. “I am looking forward to working with our amazing MHS staff, parents and community partners to provide the best education possible for all of our students at MHS.”

He will succeed Trista Sanders, the current principal who is moving to a district leadership role as Coordinator of K-12 Instructional Programs this August.