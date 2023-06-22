UnityPoint Health and Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services have a new summer program for Quad Cities area high school students with disabilities.

The four-week program is open to junior and senior high school students from the Davenport, Bettendorf and North Scott school districts. Students will follow UnityPoint Health team members and get firsthand learning opportunities in four areas of the Bettendorf hospital, including housekeeping, nutrition services, materials management and labor and delivery. The goals of this new summer program are to help students develop meaningful work experience and build the essential skills necessary to be successful in the workforce.

“At UnityPoint Health, we pride ourselves on building bridges for those individuals who may be overlooked for employment or those who may not receive the same opportunities as others,” said Erick Recinos, diversity, equity and inclusion program manager at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “By the end of this program, we hope students gain more confidence and independence.” This is the first year for the new partnership with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, a group that helps people with disabilities prepare for and find quality employment.

“Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services has decided to take a different approach with our summer programming this year, to provide an opportunity for students to explore the world of work with one of our partners, Unity Point Health,” said Vickie Sible, MS, MBA, rehabilitation counselor at Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services. “These experiences shape their vocational plans for the future and allow them to experience it with one of our great partners.”

For more information on the program, call Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services at (563) 386-1200.