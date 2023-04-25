The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has announced the opening of their Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP). This new program will help low income and very low-income homeowners make health, safety, accessibility and energy efficiency repairs to their homes. HRAP will provide $15.3 million in grants to preserve existing affordable housing, invest in underserved communities, improve the health and wellbeing of residents and help homeowners with disabilities stay in their homes. Some homeowners will be eligible to receive up to $45,000 to cover necessary repairs through a five-year, forgivable loan.

Several local cities and organizations have received funding in round one of the grants.

The City of Galesburg received $400,000.

The City of Moline received $300,000.

The City of Rock Island received $300,000.

Project NOW, serving Henry, Mercer and Rock Island Counties, received $300,000.

Rebuilding Together Henry County NFP received $300,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation, serving Carroll, Ogle, Rock Island and Whiteside Counties, received $650,000.

The program will be administered locally through government and nonprofit organizations that have experience operating and administering homeowner rehabilitation assistance programs. Eligible homeowners must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income based on household size, be current on mortgage payments and must live in a single-family home. Permanently affixed mobile homes are eligible if the homeowner owns the land underneath the home and they can record the IHDA mortgage against the property. Renter-occupied are eligible to make accessibility upgrades.

“Every Illinoisan deserves housing that is safe and accessible—no matter their economic status or zip code,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisans with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes—all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”

Homeowners can apply for a grant by contacting one of the funded groups that serve their community. Click here for the contact information for groups statewide. Homeowners living in areas that aren’t being served by HRAP should contact a HUD-certified counseling agency to discuss options.

For more information on eligibility, click here.