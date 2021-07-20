New programs introduced to revitalize Hilltop Campus Village

The entryway to the city of Davenport once took pride in its lively economic and social scene. Now it’s become a rundown stretch of vacant lots with little more to its name than its past — but its powerful history might just save it in the upcoming projects to revamp the area.

The design assistance and ready to recruit programs will offer aesthetic and administrative aid to the district. Helping to find ways to restore old buildings and figure out what new businesses would most benefit the neighborhood’s diverse population. These initiatives exist for the people… and they look forward to some change.

The project plans to preserve the rich history of the building, while also propelling the community forward to a brighter future.