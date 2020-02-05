New project hopes to lower flood insurance costs in the Quad Cities

Last year several areas in the Quad Cities saw record flooding numbers. River Action is hoping their new initiative will protect people from future flooding.

River Action is a group of river and watershed stakeholders in the Quad Cities area that focus on recovering from the spring flood of 2019 and to prepare for any future floods. They hope their Community Rating System will encourage those who saw damages from previous floods to become more prepared.

The Community Rating System (C.R.S.) is a voluntary program of the National Flood Insurance Program. Through the C.R.S., communities that undertake floodplain management activities that exceed the minimum floodplain requirements earn reductions in flood insurance premiums, which could result in more affordable flood insurance.

To learn more about the C.R.S. or River Action you can visit their website.