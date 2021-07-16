New projects coming to Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village

Two new projects are coming to the Hilltop Village in Davenport this month. The projects coming through the Main Street Iowa (MSI) program. The goal is to encourage reinvestment and expanding small business opportunities in the district.

The first one starts on July 20th with the inspection of two buildings by MSI design assistance team. They’ll be looking to renovate the buildings in an “aesthetically pleasing” way, while maintaining the historically accurate look.

“The Design Assistance program was one of the first activities undertaken within the scope of the technical assistance and training programs offered by Main Street Iowa, said Scott Tunnicliff, former director of the Hilltop Campus Village.

The second program called READY 2 RECRUIT, starts July 23rd. The MSI staff and the Economic Vitality Committee of the Hilltop Campus Village will work together using existing demographics, buildings and market research to determine what business would work in those spaces.

“There have been several surveys conducted over the past few years, asking students, faculty, church congregations what they like the most about the district, and what is most in need of improvement.”, said Tunnicliff.

The READY 2 RECRUIT initiative is only offered to 5 communities a year. The Hilltop district was chosen because of its demonstrated commitment to preservation and renovation.