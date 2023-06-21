The Putnam Museum Giant Screen Theater (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) will host a special screening of the documentary “PTSD911” on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Emergency first responders are suffering from post-traumatic stress in record numbers, but they are often afraid of losing their job if they ask for help; this must change, according to a synopsis of the 2022 film.

“PTSD911” is a documentary film about real people: normal, average human beings who have chosen to work in professions that require above average heroism, fortitude, and resolve. These men and women have jobs that require a willingness to face things that most of us can’t even imagine, yet maintain a high level of dignity and professionalism, the film website says.

First responders in fact repeatedly see and experience things that most of us will never see, causing compound issues related to post-traumatic stress injuries and disorders.

A scene from the “PTSD911” documentary.

Suicide rates among first responder groups in the U.S. are much higher than the general population, according to a film summary. In 2016, 139 firefighters died by suicide; and in 2019, 228 police officers died by suicide, nearly twice the number of officers who died in line of duty. Both firefighters and police officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

Many first responders self-medicate with alcohol or other self-destructive and abusive behaviors in an effort to cope with the stress and trauma they deal with daily. And unfortunately, many of their agencies are not providing them a supportive environment where they can get help.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to the CDC. Furthermore, EMS providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than the public.

Studies have found that between 17% and 24% of public safety telecommunicators have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 24% have symptoms of depression. While telecommunicators are often the very first responders engaged with those on scene, research on their suicide risk and mental health has lagged, the CDC said.

Even given the high number of suicides, these deaths among first responders are likely underreported. There are insufficient data on suicides and mental health issues among these workers.

“The PTSD911 documentary film made me both cry and cheer,” Deborah Morris, Mayor Pro Tem of Garland, Tex., says on the film site. “It shares the poignant true stories of first responders from across the nation who have suffered—often silently—with PTSD due to their regularly stepping into other people’s nightmare moments.”

