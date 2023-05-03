There are 30 new huggable puppies at Bettendorf’s Grant Wood Elementary School.

They are actually Hugimal puppies – one for every classroom — weighted stuffed animals that “hug you back,” designed to lower stress, boost feelings of calm, and help with focus, according to a school release Wednesday.

Grant Wood families and staff donated $1,350 to buy 30 Hugimals for the school.

Grant Wood Elementary families and staff donated $1,350 to purchase 30 Hugimals. Donors got to name the puppy and one PTA member made dog collars with the names listed, said Jen Boedeker, Grant Wood PTA Co-President.

Principal Jill Bresnan brought the idea to the PTA, which worked together to create the Grant Wood Hugimals Project to supply every classroom calming corner with a Hugimal weighted stuffed animal.

“Hugimals are intentionally designed to make them the ultimate therapeutic calming tool,” according to the Hugimals website. “The Hugimals weighted pressure brings on a relaxation response from the parasympathetic nervous system and tamps down a fight-or-flight response, lowering the stress hormone cortisol and stimulating production of ‘calming’ neurotransmitters oxytocin and dopamine, helping you feel calm, grounded, safe and secure.”

A new Hugimal named Buster.

Each Hugimal cost $45. The PTA had 24 people (Grant Wood families, Grant Wood staff, and relatives) donate to purchase one or more, Boedeker said.

The PTA created a SignUpGenius to invite families to donate to cover the cost of the Hugimals and added that they could name the puppy they purchased. There will be a Hugimals puppy in every classroom calming corner as well as in the library, special education, reading, gym, library, music, art, nurse’s office, and counselor’s office.

Pictured with the plush pets are (L-R) Elissa Douglas, Grant Wood Elementary PTA President; Jill Bresnan, Principal; and Jen Boedeker, PTA Co-President.

“It was such a great project to be a part of,” Boedeker said. Grant Wood is at 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf.