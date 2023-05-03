There are 30 new huggable puppies at Bettendorf’s Grant Wood Elementary School.
They are actually Hugimal puppies – one for every classroom — weighted stuffed animals that “hug you back,” designed to lower stress, boost feelings of calm, and help with focus, according to a school release Wednesday.
Grant Wood Elementary families and staff donated $1,350 to purchase 30 Hugimals. Donors got to name the puppy and one PTA member made dog collars with the names listed, said Jen Boedeker, Grant Wood PTA Co-President.
Principal Jill Bresnan brought the idea to the PTA, which worked together to create the Grant Wood Hugimals Project to supply every classroom calming corner with a Hugimal weighted stuffed animal.
“Hugimals are intentionally designed to make them the ultimate therapeutic calming tool,” according to the Hugimals website. “The Hugimals weighted pressure brings on a relaxation response from the parasympathetic nervous system and tamps down a fight-or-flight response, lowering the stress hormone cortisol and stimulating production of ‘calming’ neurotransmitters oxytocin and dopamine, helping you feel calm, grounded, safe and secure.”
Each Hugimal cost $45. The PTA had 24 people (Grant Wood families, Grant Wood staff, and relatives) donate to purchase one or more, Boedeker said.
The PTA created a SignUpGenius to invite families to donate to cover the cost of the Hugimals and added that they could name the puppy they purchased. There will be a Hugimals puppy in every classroom calming corner as well as in the library, special education, reading, gym, library, music, art, nurse’s office, and counselor’s office.
“It was such a great project to be a part of,” Boedeker said. Grant Wood is at 1423 Hillside Drive, Bettendorf.