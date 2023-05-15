The Putnam Museum and Science Center is opening its newest traveling exhibit, “JUNKraft,” next weekend, to raise awareness of global plastic pollution within our oceans.

More than 171 trillion pieces of plastic can be found floating on the surface of oceans worldwide, according to a Putnam release. Over 1,200 species worldwide are affected by plastic pollution through ingestion and entanglement. This exhibit opens at the museum (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) on May 20, 2023 and will be here until October.

“JUNKraft shows the importance of our choices and the need for us to speak out for our

future by keeping our water clean,” Kelly Lao, Vice President of Museum Experiences, said in the Putnam release. “The beauty of Marcus Eriksen’s work grabs your attention, then on closer

examination you see the work demonstrates the impacts of plastics on living systems,

from entire ecosystems to individual entities.”

In 2008 two sailors, Marcus Erikson and Joel Paschal, launched a homemade raft from Los Angeles with the intent to drift to Hawaii to bring attention to the emerging plastic pollution problem. With no motor or support vessel, the crew took 13 weeks to reach their destination, three times longer than expected. They used 15,000 plastic bottles, 26 sailboat masts, and a Cessna aircraft fuselage to construct the raft, named JUNK.

The bottles were stuffed into 30-foot-long pontoons made from old fishing nets. Their third partner in the project, Anna Cummins, maintained daily satellite phone contact with the sailors to give constant weather updates about the four hurricanes that swept past them during their journey.

“Bringing the plastic pollution issue to communities inland is the best way to solve the problem at the source,” Eriksen said in the Putnam release. “Everyone lives on a watershed, so understanding how plastic travels from rivers to the sea is a huge step in finding solutions.”

“JUNKraft” will feature the raft JUNK made from recycled materials, as well as sculptures and other art also made out of recycled materials. It is a blend of art, science, and solutions to highlight the impact of humanity on the natural environment.

The JUNK raft made from recycled materials, to be displayed at the Putnam in Davenport from May 20 to October 2023.

The Putnam hopes that the exhibit will inspire and educate viewers along with showcasing some of the biggest ocean heroes who have come up with solutions to combat the global waste crisis.

“We are honored to host this important exhibit at the Putnam,” says Rachael Mullins, the museum’s president/CEO. “JUNKraft offers a unique message that advances our mission to inspire our community to learn about and care for our world.”

JUNKraft will open to the public beginning Saturday, May 20. On that day, Marcus Eriksen will be at the Putnam Museum doing a Q&A about the exhibit, his journey, and about his mission of continuing to fight ocean pollution.

Dr. Marcus Eriksen

Eriksen is the co-founder of Leap Lab, as well as the research director and co-founder of the 5 Gyres Institute. He studies the global distribution and ecological impacts of plastic marine pollution, which has included expeditions sailing through all five subtropical gyres, Bay of Bengal, Southern Ocean and inland lakes and rivers, recently publishing the first global estimate of all plastic of all sizes floating in the world’s oceans, totaling 270,000 metric tons from 5.25 trillion particles.

Eriksen earned his Ph.D. in science education from University of Southern California in 2003, months before embarking on a 2,000-mile, five-month journey down the Mississippi River on a homemade raft of plastic bottles to bring attention to this issue.

In 2008, he rafted across the Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii on JUNK, floating on 15,000 plastic bottles and a Cessna airplane fuselage as a cabin. The journey, 2,600 miles in 88 days, brought attention to the work of the 5 Gyres Institute, the organization he co-founded with his wife Anna Cummins.

Eriksen’s 2017 book tells how a decaying raft made of plastic trash drifted from Los Angeles to Hawaii, with no motor or support vessel, confronting perilous cyclones, and food shortages.

​Eriksen’s first book, titled “My River Home” (Beacon Press, 2007) chronicled his Mississippi River experience paralleled with his tour as a Marine in the 1991 Gulf War. His second book, “JUNK RAFT: An Oceanic Voyage and the Rising Tide of Activism to Fight Plastic Pollution” (Beacon Press, 2017), tells the story of how plastic pollution at sea was discovered, the impact on people and the planet, and the growing movement to solve the problem through zero waste initiatives in the largest cities worldwide.

The new Putnam exhibit is included in the price of general admission — $9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3–18), seniors, college students, and military. Through the Putnam’s Museums

for All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an

EBT card. Admission is free for members.

For more information, visit the Putnam website HERE.