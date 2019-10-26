New QC Ale Trail website offers mobile passport technology for craft beer enthusiasts

Visit Quad Cities and Quad Cities craft breweries recently announced a new website for the QC Ale Trail at www.QCaletrail.com.

The website was created for craft beer enthusiasts to check in at breweries and earn commemorative QC Ale Trail items via their mobile phones. This is a more convenient alternative to the original paper passports.

Those interested in being a part of the QC Ale Trail can create an online account by registering directly through the website, and then visiting local participating breweries, where the server will check in the mobile device as craft beer enthusiasts blaze the trail.

Participants will earn an engraved bottle opener for visiting four breweries, and a commemorative QC Ale Trail pint glass for visiting all of them.

Every brewery visited will be saved in each account to keep track of the QC Ale Trail journey, so there’s no need to install an app, as everything is available through the website.

“The QC Ale Trail is a valuable product and experience for Quad Citizens and Quad Visitors,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “Analytics and customer insights were indicating that 90% of the Ale Trail web audience was accessing the website via their mobile phone. We wanted to create a digital platform to tell the QC Ale Trail story but also partner with our local micro-breweries to deliver a more effective consumer experience on-site. This technology accomplishes that goal, and we look forward to continually making it better for everyone that loves craft beer and the QC.”

The new website for the QC Ale Trail was first introduced in May through a partnership between Visit Quad Cities and TAG, a local design and marketing agency, and has a bold design that incorporates the colors and elements from the QC Ale Trail logo.

It also includes more information about the breweries, local craft beer scene and an online store to purchase QC Ale Trail gear. Over the past five months since its launch, more than 100 people from 14 states have completed part of the trail, and over half have finished all of it.

The Quad Cities invites Quad Citizens and Quad Visitors to taste the top-quality pints from its current batch of brewers that continue to carry on this riverfront region’s long history of brewing beer.