The Azubuike African American Council for the Arts and The Urban Exposure Independent Film Project will have a free premiere screening of the film “Remembering Kevin Together,” on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at the Figge Art Museum’s John Deere Auditorium (2nd floor), 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

There will first be a 5 p.m. reception, followed by the film at 6:15 p.m., and a Q&A discussion immediately following.

The Urban Exposure summer film program serves area students ages 14 to 17, who are aspiring filmmakers.

“Remembering Kevin Together” is a compelling fictional film that tells the story of Angela, a 14-year-old African-American girl, who is coming to terms with the loss of her best friend, Kevin, in a school shooting, according to a release from Azubuike.

Set against the backdrop of a memorial service, the film follows Angela as she navigates her grief and becomes an advocate for gun reform and community support. This powerful narrative addresses themes of sorrow, healing, and collective action in the face of tragedy, the event release said.

Urban Exposure Independent Film Project is a free five-week summer film program, run by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Jonathan Burnett, a Rock Island native.

Los Angeles-based filmmaker Jonathan Burnett is executive director of the Urban Exposure Independent Film Project in the Quad Cities.

The hosts extend heartfelt gratitude to the funders and supporters for making this event possible:

Quad Cities Community Foundation

The Iowa American Water Company

The Marc and Gma Howze Charitable Foundation

The Figge Art Museum

Community Supporters

Mass shootings left three people dead in Nevada and killed six in Texas in early December, the most recent attacks in a year that has seen an acceleration of mass killings in the United States.

Mass killings, defined as four or more people killed, not including the perpetrator, remain rare. But as the year comes to a close, the United States is approaching its record for the number of such incidents in a single year. So far in 2023, there 42 have been mass killings in the country, according to the USA TODAY/Northeastern University/Associated Press Mass Killings Database.

Thursday, Dec. 14 marks the 11th anniversary of the horrific Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., which killed 20 children (ages 6 and 7) and six school staff.

For more information on the Urban Exposure film program, click HERE.