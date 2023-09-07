Quad Cities Pride in Memory was recently awarded a $4,100 grant from Illinois Humanities for a new documentary film about the local LGBTQ+ community.

The on-camera interviews and general footage funded in part by the grant will be completed by Emmy-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline-based Fourth Wall Films.

Quad Cities Pride in Memory was formed in 2021 to preserve the area LGBTQ+ history.

“We are very grateful to Illinois Humanities for this grant award for the ‘Pride in Memory’ documentary project,” Richard Hendricks, president of the QCPIM executive committee, said in a Wednesday press release. “The film is one component of a multi-part community-based history project.”

“Pride in Memory” (working title) shines a light on the untold history of the Quad Cities’ LGBTQ+ community. From the guarded 1950s, AIDS, and gay marriage to current attempts to roll back LGBTQ+ rights, the film reveals the story of a personal and local civil rights movement.

The new documentary will feature the lived experiences of LGBTQ+ residents through illuminating on-camera interviews and combines them with compelling archival images, documents, and film footage to tell an inspiring story of struggle, achievement, and pride.

Samples of LGBTQ artifacts collected by the Pride in Memory group.

“Illinois Humanities has been an important partner in our quest to create entertaining and enlightening historical documentaries focused on Midwestern topics,” said Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall Films. “We are pleased to work with Quad Cities Pride in Memory to tell this important American history story.”

The Rundles have produced more than 20 award-winning documentary films.

Established in 2021, Quad Cities Pride in Memory, Inc.’s mission is to document, protect and preserve LGBTQ+ history in the greater QC area and to educate the public regarding that history and its significance. To date, the 501c3 non-profit has conducted over 40 oral history video or audio interviews with key historical figures in the QC LGBTQ+ community, and collected printed materials and artifacts for a permanent archive at the Putnam Museum & Science Center.

QCPIM has collaborated with Augustana College students (in queer theory, theater arts, filmmaking studies) along with gender studies and geography faculty members. A portable historical panel display focused on LGBTQ+ history in the QCs has been created. In addition to the “Pride In Memory” documentary project, QCPIM is working to create and launch a clickable map-based website that will allow access to raw interviews and images of artifacts for research purposes.

For more information about the “Pride in Memory” documentary and how you can help support and/or donate to the film project, click HERE.