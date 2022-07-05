A home at 603 West 14th Street, Davenport, has been renovated and sold by Rejuvenate Housing, Inc.

A new QC nonprofit — Rejuvenate Housing — will close on the sale of its first house at 603 W. 14th Street in Davenport on Friday, July 8th, 2022.

The recipient of a $25,000 grant from Quad City Bank & Trust (QCBT) for home renovations, the organization will hold a public open house Thursday, July 7th, from 10 a.m. to noon at the property. Key personnel from both Rejuvenate and Quad City Bank & Trust will make brief remarks, and light refreshments will be served.

Rejuvenate Housing is a nonprofit organization created in 2021 to address redevelopment of older neighborhoods by creating home ownership opportunities that promote the health and welfare of the larger community, according to a release from the group. Rejuvenate Housing seeks to make Davenport residential neighborhoods more sustainable, desirable and attractive.

Goals of Rejuvenate Housing include:

To identify and acquire residential properties that can be restored as quality single-family homes.

To secure financing to renovate properties through private fundraising, grant opportunities and housing program assistance.

To identity and secure low-moderate income single-family buyers.

Rejuvenate Housing plans to continue renovation projects in Davenport’s urban areas. They will begin renovation in August of a home at 514 W. 17th St., Davenport, which was donated by St. Ambrose University.

This is a two-story, 1,400 square foot home with three bedrooms on the second floor and a great room, kitchen and full bathroom on the first floor. Work on the house is expected to be finished in late summer or early fall.

Rejuvenate Housing also hopes to acquire the property at 603 W. 14th Street to renovate. Additionally, they’ve cleared a blighted structure on West 14th Street, which they foresee as a site of future new construction, the release said.

Quad City Bank & Trust is proud to support this local organization in its efforts to provide quality, affordable living opportunities in Davenport’s urban areas. QCBT supported Rejuvenate in the property purchase and provided administrative support with two housing grants.

For over 28 years, QCBT has maintained its community-minded focus, having donated over $250,000 in 2022 to date to nearly 50 local organizations, according to the release.

For more information about Rejuvenate Housing, click HERE.