Hy-Vee celebrated the opening of its 8th Quad Cities “Fast & Fresh” store on the booming East 53rd Street corridor in Davenport Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2023.

The new store at 4631 E. 53rd St., Davenport, is packed along with the growing multi-use Russell development, which includes several residential and commercial components. The Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh is just 2.7 miles from a similar store at 3200 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, and a similar distance from the Fast & Fresh store outside the Devils Glen Hy-Vee supermarket in Bettendorf.

Fast & Fresh (4631 E. 53rd St., Davenport) hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh’s food is made fresh for customers every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. They offer many take-home meal options, beer and wine, and 21 flavors of slushies available. They also serve bean-to-cup coffee; freshly brewed coffee every time.

Sushi is made fresh every day and is available in-store. And if you need to refuel, the location offers five gasoline grades. Hy-Vee has over 180 Fast & Fresh locations in eight Midwest states, including ones on West Locust Street in Davenport, plus Moline, Rock Island., Silvis, and Milan.

