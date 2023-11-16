Akwaaba QC, a new nonprofit organization, is hosting an open house and luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 18 from noon to 3 p.m. at its office located at 1531 47th Avenue, Suite 2, Moline.

“Akwaaba” (which means “Welcome” in the Akan language in Ghana) is a new nonprofit led by area immigrants, who share the same linguistic and cultural background of the community they serve as defined by the makeup of its board of directors and the group’s leadership and management, according to a recent news release.

Akwaaba QC is established on a community navigators model. Community navigators are leaders of associations, faith-based organizations, churches or trusted persons in the community who speak the same languages of the community, the group release said.

Akwaaba QC, which helps welcome local immigrants and refugees, will have an open house in Moline this Saturday, Nov. 18.

The mission of Akwaaba QC is to welcome immigrants, refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in the Quad Cities by providing them with necessary training and information that will help them integrate into the local community and lead them to their full potential.

This is done through advocacy, collaboration and connection with community partners to ensure their successful integration into the community.

“The open house/luncheon gives us the opportunity to introduce Akwaaba QC to the Quad Cities community and share the services we are providing to the community we serve,” the release says.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page HERE or contact Nana Ouro-Agoro, president/CEO of Akwaaba QC at akwaabaqc@gmail.com.