Tamara Felden, owner of the independent community bookstore The Artsy Bookworm, is planting a seed.

Planting Books – Seeds 4 a Better Future, a new nonprofit organization, has launched its 2023-24 campaign to provide all 2nd-grade students at the Rock Island Academy with high-quality books to call their own.

Tamara Felden is owner of The Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th St., Rock Island.

“Someone coined the phrase: ‘Bloom where you are planted’,” Tamara Felden said in a Friday release on the program. “I opened the Artsy Bookworm in 2021 wanting to make a contribution to our community, and I knew that raising funds for important causes would be part of that. This is the spirit in which we launched Planting Books – Seeds 4 a Better Future,” a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization seeking to support literacy for long-term positive impact.

Children have fallen far behind in reading skills during the pandemic and Felden is a firm believer in getting at root causes of problems. “It’s the old giving a fish versus teaching to fish story,” she explained. “What can someone with relatively modest means do to give children long-term advantages?”

Felden credits her own early childhood reading opportunities with the path that led to a PhD and a career that relied on her ability to deal with the most complex texts, the project release says.

“Without being able to read from early childhood on, I would not be the person I am. That’s how fundamental reading skills are,” she said. The Artsy Bookworm is at 1319 30th Street, Rock Island.

Felden consulted trusted friends and the Rock Island Academy quickly emerged as the school to support. “So, I called the principal, Thomas Ryan, and suggested that we give books to students. He brought Deborah Noble, Becky Lapp, and Melissa Knoeferl on board, and a plan soon emerged.”

Planting Books — Seeds 4 a Better Future plans to raise $4,000 to buy books for Rock Island Academy.

They told Felden that many children do not have good reading material at home. Changing that could make an important difference in a child’s reading ability. The next step was to settle on a population of students and select high-quality reading materials, she said.

All agreed that 2nd grade would be the group to aim for, because at that age children no longer depend on an adult to read with them. “We didn’t want to inadvertently create an additional burden for parents who often already have so much on their plate,” Felden said.

She knew about “mirrors and windows,” the concept that readers find themselves reflected in what they read and but also encounter new perspectives. She looked for books that give children a realistic view of the world while also offering a positive message. “Tina Hayz, the most wonderful employee anyone could ever want and who also happens to have a wealth of early childhood expertise, has been instrumental in finding the right books.”

They chose the books “The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson, “I Don’t Care” by Julie Fogliano, and “Big Bold Beautiful Me” by Jane Yolen, Maddison Stemple-Piatt, and Chloe Burgett.

“The Year We Learned to Fly” by Jacqueline Woodson is one of the books to be donated for 2nd graders to read at Rock Island Academy.

The project will require $4,000, a significant amount of money.

“But I believe that our community will step up,” Felden said. “I believe we are the kind of community that will come through for our kids.” The group hopes to submit book orders to the publishers at the end of January.

Donations can be made online through their website HERE or by mail to Planting Books – Seeds 4 a Better Future, PO Box 6601, Rock Island, IL 61204.

“I love the idea that if we do this work well and raise sufficient funds, somewhere in Rock Island a child will be immersed in a story that engages the imagination, fosters the desire to read, and spurs intellectual and personal growth,” Felden said. “This gives me hope for the future.”

For more information, contact (309) 592-9457 or info@planting-books.org.