New QC Performing Arts series to start Oct. 6

Quad City Arts’ premier performing arts subscription series, featuring select artists from the Visiting Artist Series, will return to in-person events for the 2021-22 season.
The Performing Arts Signature Series (PASS) consists of six events held each season from September – April that correspond with the artist residency and outreach performances in area schools. Subscribers can enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a spotlight performance by incredible artists from different artistic and cultural backgrounds. This unique format provides guests with the opportunity for Q&A and up-close conversation with the artist.
PASS events are held on weekdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at unique venues throughout the Quad Cities, so no two events are alike.
Tickets are $225 per person for full season / $140 per person for half season or individual tickets can be purchased for $50 each. All proceeds benefit arts education and enrichment for over 30,000 K-12 students each year through the Visiting Artist Series program.
Schedule for 2021-22 Season:
- Invoke, multi-string quartet, Oct. 6, at Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley.
- Bassel & the Supernaturals, Syrian-American funk & soul band, Oct. 21, Redstone Room, Davenport.
- Barron Ryan, contemporary pianist, Feb. 23, CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
- Hiplet Ballet, classical ballet/hip-hop fusion, March 3, sponsored by St. Ambrose University, Rogalski Center, Davenport.
- Low Down Brass Band, brass ensemble, March 24, sponsored by The Planning Center, Stern Center, Rock Island.
- Jarabe Mexicano, Mariachi/Rock Quintet, April 7, sponsored by Grace Technologies in partnership with Mercado on 5th, Mercado in Moline.
For more information on the artists or to purchase tickets, visit www.quadcityarts.com/pass.