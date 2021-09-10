New QC Performing Arts series to start Oct. 6

Quad City Arts’ premier performing arts subscription series, featuring select artists from the Visiting Artist Series, will return to in-person events for the 2021-22 season.

The Performing Arts Signature Series (PASS) consists of six events held each season from September – April that correspond with the artist residency and outreach performances in area schools. Subscribers can enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a spotlight performance by incredible artists from different artistic and cultural backgrounds. This unique format provides guests with the opportunity for Q&A and up-close conversation with the artist.

PASS events are held on weekdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at unique venues throughout the Quad Cities, so no two events are alike.

Tickets are $225 per person for full season / $140 per person for half season or individual tickets can be purchased for $50 each. All proceeds benefit arts education and enrichment for over 30,000 K-12 students each year through the Visiting Artist Series program.

Schedule for 2021-22 Season:

Invoke, multi-string quartet, Oct. 6, at Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley.

Bassel & the Supernaturals, Syrian-American funk & soul band, Oct. 21, Redstone Room, Davenport.

Barron Ryan, contemporary pianist, Feb. 23, CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Hiplet Ballet, classical ballet/hip-hop fusion, March 3, sponsored by St. Ambrose University, Rogalski Center, Davenport.

Low Down Brass Band, brass ensemble, March 24, sponsored by The Planning Center, Stern Center, Rock Island.

Jarabe Mexicano, Mariachi/Rock Quintet, April 7, sponsored by Grace Technologies in partnership with Mercado on 5th, Mercado in Moline.

For more information on the artists or to purchase tickets, visit www.quadcityarts.com/pass.