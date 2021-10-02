New QC pickleball courts dedication

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pickleball courts
Mitchell Park, East Moline

Pickleball has become a “hit” across the Quad Cities, and East Moline is dedicating the addition of two pickleball courts.

The East Moline Park Board is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially recognize the addition of the new pickleball courts Wednesday, October 6, 5:30 p.m., at Mitchell Park, located at 30th Avenue and 4th Street in East Moline.

Pickleball, invented in the mid-1960s as a children’s backyard game, combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net. The sport is often popular for community centers, physical education classes, public parks, health clubs and retirement communities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories