New QC pickleball courts dedication

Pickleball has become a “hit” across the Quad Cities, and East Moline is dedicating the addition of two pickleball courts.

The East Moline Park Board is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially recognize the addition of the new pickleball courts Wednesday, October 6, 5:30 p.m., at Mitchell Park, located at 30th Avenue and 4th Street in East Moline.

Pickleball, invented in the mid-1960s as a children’s backyard game, combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net. The sport is often popular for community centers, physical education classes, public parks, health clubs and retirement communities.