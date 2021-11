Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber launched a new campaign to bring attention to the QCA and get our community on the map. Dave Herrel from Visit Quad Cities and Jennifer Walker from the Quad Cities Chamber visited Local 4 to talk about the “QC, That’s Where” campaign.

Quad Cities Chamber president/CEO Paul Rumler, left, and Visit Quad Cities president/CEO Dave Herrell celebrated the launch of a new QC brand campaign, “QC, That’s Where.”

You can find out more about “QC, That’s Where” on our website, OurQuadCities.com.