New Quad Cities musical to hold auditions Nov. 20 in downtown Rock Island

Area singers, actors and musicians are encouraged to audition Saturday, Nov. 20 for “AARON POWER!,” a new full-length, modern musical about love, relationships, ancestry, trust, and an American young man’s quest to find his identity and estranged family in Ireland.

The musical’s styles incorporate traditional Irish, Native American, and punk rock forms. The show score was written by Michael Callahan of Moline and book by Dan Haughey of East Moline, who are planning to stage the regional premiere March 17-20, 2022 at the Center for Living Arts East studio, 2008 4th Ave., Rock Island.

That is where auditions will be on Nov. 20, 3 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21, for callbacks if needed, 3 to 6 p.m. There are roles for four women (ages 19-39) and four men (ages 21-72). Auditioners should present 16 bars of a memorized musical theater or rock song. Multicultural casting is possible. For more details and audition sign-up form, visit www.danact3.com or email aaronpowermusical@gmail.com.

It is preferred that those auditioning set an appointment. Email your preferred appointment time 24 hours in advance to request and reserve a general time slot, during either 3-4 p.m., 4-5 p.m., or 5-6 p.m. Email to aaronpowermusical@gmail.com. Protective masks will be required when not performing; performers who are fully vaccinated against COVID are preferred.

Performers will ideally be able to sing, act and play one or more of the following instruments: drums, bodrahn, keyboard, electric bass guitar, keyboard, flute, concertina, Irish tin whistle, acoustical guitar, sticks, bones, ocarina, or autoharp.

They may cast each performer in multiple roles, and each role may lend itself to multiple talents. Ideally, the role of Aaron may be asked to act, sing, and play guitar and/or flute. You can see a cast of characters in the Promo Pack at www.danact3.com.

“Aaron Power! The Musical” first had a staged reading in October 2019 at Moline’s Black Box Theatre.

The show also is looking for crew members to handle props, costumes, lighting, and sound operations. Diversity is welcome overall for cast and crew; Native Americans encouraged. Those singing can bring your own accompanist if needed. If you play one of the musical instruments above, please bring it and play at the audition. Each person will have 5-7 minutes total to show off.

Dan Haughey is a retired Black Hawk College theater professor and playwright, a member and past president of the Illinois Theatre Association and a current 2021-22 “Road Scholar” presenter with the Speakers Bureau of Illinois Humanities, which he has done for the past eight years.

Michael Callahan is music director of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline, and is director of the barbershop chorus The Chordbusters.

Karl Bodenbender (music director for “AARON POWER!”) is the former music director of The Old Creamery Theatre and Iowa Theatre Art Company, Amana, Iowa from 2001-2010. He currently serves as the organist/pianist and choir director for the Orion United Methodist Church.

The show accompanist will be Mary Ellen Carroll, an educator/accompanist for the Moline-Coal Valley School District, and accompanist for United Methodist Church in Rock Island. She has played for previous Center For Living Arts productions.

For more information on the new musical auditions, click HERE. Rehearsals are planned to start Feb. 7.