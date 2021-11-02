New Quad Cities Regional Business Journal to launch soon

The Corridor Media Group, Inc., publisher of the weekly Corridor Business Journal (CBJ), will be launching a new Quad Cities Regional Business Journal (QCBJ) in the coming weeks.

The new business journal will cover local and regional business news in the greater Quad Cities area including the counties of Rock Island, Henry, and Mercer in Illinois, and Scott, Clinton, and Muscatine counties in Iowa. The news content will be distributed through daily e-mail newsletters, a dynamic website and its flagship, a bi-weekly (26 issues a year) printed publication.

Jennifer DeWitt is the first editor of the new Quad Cities Regional Business Journal.

The QCBJ newsroom will be led by Editor Jennifer DeWitt, a longtime Quad-City Times journalist, who most recently worked for the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Joining DeWitt will be senior reporter Kenda Burrows, a veteran journalist and former editorial page editor/writer with the Moline Dispatch and Rock Island Argus. Additional reporters and freelancers are also being hired.

“Our goal is to aggressively provide unbiased local and regional business news to inform business and community leaders from throughout the region, as well as provide a balance of news from both Iowa and Illinois,” DeWitt said in a Tuesday release.

QCBJ will also regularly produce numerous podcasts and newsletters. It also will host several business network and recognition events including Forty Under 40, Mid-Year Economic Review, 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes and others. The website www.quadcitiesbusiness.com will launch on Dec. 1, 2021, and the first print edition will publish on Jan. 24, 2022.

A full staff of sales professionals is currently being hired with a new office location in the region currently being negotiated.

To subscribe or find out more information about the new publication, visit www.quadcitiesbusiness.com.

The Corridor Media Group is a media company owned by John and Aspen Lohman of North Liberty, Iowa. John Lohman is a long-time entrepreneur, publisher and business leader in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Corridor region. He was recognized as Iowa’s Small Business Person of the Year in 2008, and founded the business in his basement in 2004. The CBJ has grown to become a trusted source of local and regional business news and information with its printed newspaper, daily e-newsletters and some of the most well-attended events from throughout the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City seven-county region.

The CBJ’s website is www.corridorbusiness.com.