New Quad-City Arts ‘Art at the Airport’ exhibition is on view

Now through Aug. 31, Quad City Arts “Art at the Airport” presents paintings by Ann Kauff of Arlington Heights, Ill., with woven tapestries by Kara Fedje of Davenport and ceramic sculpture by Will Van Dyke, of Evanston, Ill.

Kauf presents “Rooted in Place: Farms, Barns, and Bungalows,” a series born out of residencies through the Fields fin Oregon, Ill., that embedded artists in the everyday life of farm families, a news release says. The residency deeply impacted her work.

Artwork by Ann Kauff

She was drawn to the simple shapes of barns, and how firmly they were rooted in their environment. With the advent of the pandemic her subject matter broadened. She set about taking long walks in her neighborhood as a way of dealing with stress. As she walked, she noticed a similar sense of rooted-ness in the small ranch houses and bungalows that she passed.

Through a combination of plein air painting and painting from photographs, Kauff focuses on the relationship between land, sky, and the structures people call home.

Fedje creates colorful handwoven tapestries inspired by environmental landscapes. “I draw with yarn to create hand woven tapestries on my loom,” she explains. “My inspirations, often derived from my feelings towards nature, are re-imagined into a drawing, and then a weaving.”

She worked in museums and also studied art history. Fedie is compelled by contemporary conversations about art, but also colorful works by German Expressionists, Franz Marc, Marc Chagall, Wassily Kandinsky, and her good friend and former professor Rowen Schussheim-Anderson.

Van Dyke is a painter and ceramic artist who has an abiding interest and delight in the visual, whether it is wooden barns, corn cribs, steel bridges, ceramic bowls, concrete silos, or a rusted piece of metal in the street that catches his eye as he walks to work.

Artwork by Will Van Dyke

Most recently he has incorporated water tower, corn crib and silo sculptures into his ceramic work, echoing his delight in these urban and rural structures, many of which are being lost forever, as corn cribs collapse under their own weight after years of neglect, and water towers, especially in Chicago, which are eliminated as the buildings they stood on are demolished to make way for new, taller buildings.

In addition to the airport gallery, the artist’s works can be seen and purchased online here.

“Art at the Airport” in The Quad Cities International Airport gallery is just across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. The gallery never closes, and visitors will pay $1 for parking.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.